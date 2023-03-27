Conor McGregor poses rule changes following “gollier of spit” and “snot rockets” at UFC San Antonio

Conor McGregor is posing an MMA rule change following a ‘gollier of spit’ and ‘snot rockets’ at UFC San Antonio.

It was this past Saturday, March 25th, during UFC San Antonio which took place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, that former two-division champion McGregor made the suggestion of a rule change in MMA.

The fight which seemed to initiate the comments from McGregor was the clash between Marlon Vera (20-8 MMA) and Cory Sandhagen (16-4 MMA). The bantamweight main event saw ‘Sandman’ defeat ‘Chito‘ via split decision.

Apparently it was at the end of round four where ‘Chito’ was seen to discharge a glob of spit, followed by a ‘snot rocket’ from Sandhagen. Yuck.

McGregor taking notice of such things, took to ‘Twitter‘ during the fight with the following tweet:

“There should be no spitting or snot rockets permitted in the octagon whatsoever. Should be a point deduction.”

Following up with a 2nd tweet, the Irishman said:

“One gollier of a spit and two snot rockets each nostril just now from both fighters at the end of the 4th. It’s a ridiculous habit some people have. It should be abolished via threat of point deduction.”

As he’s done in the past, McGregor deleted the tweets shortly after tweeting them.

Amy Kaplan took to ‘Twitter’ with the following question:

“What do you guys think of this rule change Conor proposed?”

Were you watching UFC San Antonio Saturday night? What do you think of Conor’s comments concerning ‘spitting’ and ‘snot rockets’ and hence suggesting a rule change?

