Alexa Grasso targeting September rematch with Valentina Shevchenko in Mexico

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has revealed a targeted date for her rematch with Valentina Shevchenko.

The two are fresh off their flyweight championship fight earlier this month at UFC 285. Heading into the co-main event, Shevchenko was a massive betting favorite to retain her title. Instead, Grasso flipped the script on the flyweight champion.

In the fourth round, the challenger got a massive takedown and quickly moved to the back. Grasso locked up a face-crank on Shevchenko, and the champion was forced to tap. With that, ‘Bullet’ had her lengthy flyweight title reign ended, and Mexico had its first female UFC world champion.

Following the bout, there were some, including Ariel Helwani, who downplayed a potential rematch. However, don’t worry. On The MMA Hour, Alexa Grasso announced that she was intending to face Valentina Shevchenko.

Along with that, the recently crowned champion stated that she was hoping the fight would land in Mexico. Grasso already has a date she’s eyeing for the rematch with Shevchenko, September 16th, which is Mexican Independence Day.

Alexa Grasso discusses Valentina Shevchenko rematch

“I’m truly excited for the second fight and I also know that people will love to see it because a lot of people say it was a mistake from her and it was a fluke,” Alexa Grasso said. “Of course, I don’t think it was a fluke because I trained so much for that [move], but I think it’s going to be important to show everyone that I’m the champion.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

She continued, “I don’t know the chances, but I would love, I would love, I truly would love for this second fight to be in Mexico. And I would love that this fight could happen in Guadalajara. Imagine that. Canelo’s going to fight here in Guadalajara. Imagine to bring the UFC to my city, that would be huge. But if it’s Mexico City, that would be great too.”

“September sounds like great. September sounds amazing, but let’s see. Of course, before the end of this year, I would like to fight. Two fights every year sounds good. I truly hope that this can be in Mexico.”

