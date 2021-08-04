Dana White “praying” Vitor Belfort KO’s “crackhead” Oscar De La Hoya: “Viciously knocks him out”

UFC president, Dana White, and Oscar De La Hoya have had a feud for quite some time so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see White rooting for Vitor Belfort.

On September 11 at the Staples Center, De La Hoya will end his retirement to box Belfort in an intriguing matchup. Both men are past their prime and for White, he hopes the former UFC champ in Belfort wins and wins violently.

“I’m praying Vitor knocks this crackhead out – and viciously,” White said on “The Pat McAfee Show” (via MMAJunkie). “Viciously knocks him out.”

Although Dana White doesn’t like De La Hoya, he knows his foe is a good boxer. He says he respects his skill but knows Belfort has the power to win. He also says this is a real fight despite their ages.

“As much as I can’t stand that dirtbag, De La Hoya is legit,” White said. “Back in the day when me and De La Hoya were cool, I actually was up in his camp. Just his jab could knock people out. De La Hoya in his prime was the real deal. This is a real fight between two real guys. I think that Vitor obviously has the power to KO him, but De La Hoya’s no joke, either.”

Despite the fact, Dana White complimented Oscar De La Hoya he still is hoping Belfort knocks him out cold. He also took a shot at the boxing promoter for all the coke and alcohol he consumes.

“Hopefully all the coke-sniffing and tequila drinking and whatever other sh*t that guy has been up to has caught up with him,” White said, “and Vitor lays one right on the big mouth of his and knocks him unconscious.”

Do you hope Vitor Belfort KO’s Oscar De La Hoya as Dana White does?