Colby Covington plans to fight Israel Adesanya to become champ-champ after UFC 268

Colby Covington is set to rematch Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 but he already has plans after that.

Covington is the former UFC interim welterweight champion but came up short in his bid for the undisputed champion at UFC 245. He lost by fifth-round TKO to Usman but he has a ton of confidence ahead of the rematch.

If Covington gets his hand raised in November, he says he wants to go up to middleweight and face Israel Adesanya so he can become a champ-champ. He also believes stylistically he matches up well against Adesanya.

“I’m gonna fight in my weight class against Kamaru Usman,” Covington told Bang Energy’s Jack Owoc in a recent interview (h/t Sportskeeda). “I’m gonna get the world title, 170, welterweight, and then I’m going to be working with you and Bang Energy to put on the muscle mass and we’re going to go up to middleweight, to 185 and we’re going to beat Israel Adesanya.”

Although Covington is not a big welterweight, a fight against Adesanya would be intriguing. “Chaos” would have the wrestling advantage but Adesanya would have the clear striking advantage.

“The Last Stylebender” is also running out of options at 185lbs and a fight with Covington would be big. However, it seems unlikely Covington would get an immediate shot at 185lbs as he would likely have to give Usman an immediate rematch.

Colby Covington (16-2) has only fought once since he suffered defeat to Usman and that came in September of 2020. There, he earned a fifth-round TKO over Tyron Woodley. When he fought Usman, it was the first time he fought for undisputed UFC gold. Chaos is the former interim champ and holds notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, and Demian Maia.

Would you like to see Colby Covington vs. Israel Adesanya? If the fight happens, who do you think would win?