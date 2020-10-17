Dana White outlines potential matchups for Israel Adesanya: “He’s got a lot of options”

UFC president Dana White outlined the potential options for Israel Adesanya, noting the UFC middleweight champion has “got a lot of options.”

Adesanya is undefeated with a 20-0 record and coming off of a brilliant TKO performance over Paulo Costa at UFC 253, his star power has never been higher. With the UFC having a fully-blown superstar here in Adesanya, he looks poised to be booked for a big fight his next time out. Whether it’s fighting at middleweight to defend his belt again or moving up to light heavyweight for superfights, Adesanya has plenty of options out there right now.

Speaking to reporters on Fight Island this week, White was asked what is next for the UFC middleweight star Adesanya. Here’s what the UFC president told the media in attendance.

“We’ve got to talk to him. That’s a fight we could definitely make. But I truly think that the winner of Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker should get the next shot. He said he would fight Cannonier. He already beat Whittaker. Whittaker, if he wins, makes a lot of sense, too. It’s a great problem to have. The winner of this fight should absolutely get the shot. You could look at the Jan Blachowicz fight and say, ‘Oh, that’s fun, too.’ Jon Jones is fun. He’s got a lot of options,” White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

As White noted, Adesanya has multiple options in two weight classes right now. At middleweight, he seems destined to fight the winner of Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker at some point. But with superfights at 205lbs against both Jan Blachowicz and Jones Jones also potential options, the UFC will have to make an interesting choice. Odds are Adesanya fights at 185lbs his next time out but then again, MMA can surprise you.

Who do you think Dana White and the UFC should match Israel Adesanya up against next?