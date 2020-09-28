Jon Jones sends a stern warning to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones has sent a stern message to Israel Adesanya following his UFC 253 win over Paulo Costa.

For months, Adesanya and Jones have taken shots at one another and many thought a fight would eventually happen. Yet, “Bones” vacated the light heavyweight belt and has a planned moved to heavyweight. Once that happened, many thought a fight with Adesanya was out the window, but it appears Jones is still interested as he took to Instagram to roast the middleweight champion.

“BUT what? You’ve stepped into the ring over 100 times now and you’re still not ready!? You have a youth advantage and like four times the fighting experience. The truth is you’re already my pu**y, you love being undefeated and you’ve seen what’s happened to everyone else. It raises your stock to mention my name, you’re aware of this. You don’t want real confrontation with me, I’m not gonna just stand there and kickbox with you. I’ve been preparing for heavyweights, right around now I would literally tear one of your arms off,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

Jon Jones is coming off a decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his light heavyweight title. Before that, he had title defenses over Thiago Santos and Antony Smith after reclaiming his belt in December of 2018.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, just scored a dominant performance over Costa to defend his middleweight title for the second time. ‘Stylebender’ has said he will fight Jon Jones at the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas in the summer of 2021.

Adesanya also said he would even follow Jones up to heavyweight. So, perhaps a fight between them will happen soon and if it does it would be a massive fight between two huge stars. Regardless, it is likely the trash talk between them will not stop here either.

Do you think we will see Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya? And, what do you make of Jones’ comments?