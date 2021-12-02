Dana White on UFC fighters being “afraid” to fight Khamzat Chimaev: “100 percent. I don’t blame them”

UFC president Dana White has agreed with those who say fighters are “afraid” to take on rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

Ever since his debut in the promotion last year, Khamzat Chimaev has been like a house on fire. He’s gone 4-0 in the UFC, been impressive across two different weight classes and has everyone under the sun either wanting to fight him or avoiding him like the plague.

The extent of his potential has been evident for a while and now, Dana White has admitted that he believes there are fighters out there who are scared of Chimaev.

“Nobody wants to fight this guy,” White said. “Everybody wants to get out on social media and say this or say that. But when it really comes down to it, nobody’s trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev. I don’t blame them. But at the end of the day when you’re a professional fighter – this is what you do – you should look at a guy with as much hype and as much bravado as Chimaev has, as a huge opportunity.”

“Yes, 100 percent (guys are afraid of him),” White said. “100 percent.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

