Israel Adesanya’s coach explains why he’s lost respect for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team: “They got all Hollywood”

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has explained why he’s lost some respect for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov may have retired from professional mixed martial arts last year, “The Eagle” is still heavily involved in the sport. From coaching to running his own promotion and doing a string of interviews, Khabib hasn’t been shy when talking about what he does and doesn’t like about the UFC and MMA as a whole.

As it turns out, that’s rubbed Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman the wrong way.

“Khabib talks more s**t about other fighters than anybody and I’m disappointed to see that.,” Bareman said. “Because for me, he was a guy that, oh man, this guy’s still a purist. That’s not a part of his DNA. But now you see him slagging off fighters, and then Makhachev does the same. That never used to be a part of their culture in the sport. They had their own unique place in the sport. Now they’re just like everybody else. Khabib talks just as much s**t as everybody else. He used to respect all fighters. He used to respect all fighters a lot. Same as Makhachev. I heard that maybe their manager controls their Twitter. But then they’re still foolish for letting the manager control their Twitter.

“I like the old, I like the way they used to be, before they got all Hollywood. They had their own culture. It was theirs. They weren’t trying to be American. They brought a real pure kind of edge to the sport that’s missing from the very top, that’s missing from the very top because it’s so cutthroat. But to see them now, just Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, blah, blah, blah, ‘no good, this guy’s here for a payday, this guy’s here for that, this guy’s no good, you’re all s**t, you shouldn’t fight him, you don’t deserve’. Like, just do your thing. And how they do their thing is they just fight until it just gets to a point when you can’t say no. And that was the thing that I respected. That’s all.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

