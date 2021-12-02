Chael Sonnen claims the UFC is targeting a Nick Diaz vs Kevin Holland matchup for 2022

Chael Sonnen has claimed that the UFC wants to book Nick Diaz vs Kevin Holland at welterweight next year.

It’s been an interesting year for both Nick Diaz and Kevin Holland with regards to their mixed martial arts careers, but it hasn’t necessarily been all too successful for either of them. Holland went from 5-0 in 2020 to 0-2 with one no contest to his name in 2021, cementing a fairly dramatic fall from grace. Diaz, on the other hand, made his long-awaited return to action after six years away in an entertaining defeat to Robbie Lawler.

Now, as per Chael Sonnen, Diaz and Holland will meet at welterweight after the latter announced he’d be moving down to 170 pounds.

“Tommy from the Bronx just reached out to me. Told me something. I said, ‘Is this public?’ And he said you can share it. It had something to do with Nick Diaz vs. Kevin Holland. A little bit surprised by it, only because Nick Diaz is such a megastar. But what do you do with him? Nick Diaz, at all times, is one win away from being in a main event. He was last time when he fought Robbie Lawler… Kevin is gonna change weight classes down to 170 pounds, so we’ve been told. Nick’s still under contract and he wants to do something and everyone wants to see him do it. So you start matching him up very cleverly… I get it. I’m in.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

