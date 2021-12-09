Dana White offers Kayla Harrison the chance to prove ‘she’s the best in the world’ against Amanda Nunes: “Come over here and fight the GOAT”

UFC president Dana White has revealed that he’s interested in the prospect of Kayla Harrison coming over to fight Amanda Nunes.

While Amanda Nunes has been busy knocking off every challenger that comes her way across two weight classes, Kayla Harrison has been winning back-to-back tournaments in PFL to earn two $1 million rewards.

Now, though, it seems as if we could be closer than ever to seeing Harrison finally make the jump over to the UFC in order to take on Nunes for the featherweight title.

Dana White has previously been quite hesitant to commit to the idea but when asked about the future of the women’s featherweight division during an interview with TSN, he had the following to say.

“That division is still there for the champ,” White said. “The day (Nunes) says she doesn’t want to defend that belt anymore, we probably let it go. It’s there for her. And I’m interested in the whole Kayla Harrison thing. She thinks she’s the best in the world. There’s only one way to find out: come over here and fight the GOAT.”

Quotes via MMA News

It’s not unheard of to see big stars come over to the UFC from different promotions but it still feels like there’s a long way to go before this becomes official. Nunes has hinted at the idea of retiring a few times in the last few years and before she can even think about defending at featherweight again, she first needs to overcome Julianna Pena at UFC 269 this weekend with the UFC bantamweight title up for grabs.

Do you think we will see Kayla Harrison come to the UFC and challenge Amanda Nunes in 2022? If not, will it ever happen? Let us know your thoughts on this potential rivalry down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!