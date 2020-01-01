Dana White not sure Jon Jones will move to heavyweight

Fight fans have been dying to see UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones move up to heavyweight for years. According to UFC President Dana White, however, it may never happen.

White shared his thoughts on Jones moving up a weight class in a recent interview with ESPN. He believes Jones is quite comfortable at light heavyweight, and emphasized that before any potential move up to heavyweight is discussed, Jones needs to get by Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

“I don’t know about him going to heavyweight, I think he’s comfortable at light heavyweight, and every time that you think there’s not another challenger for Jon Jones, there’s another challenger for Jon Jones,” White said. “I don’t know, we’ll have to see how this thing plays out. He has to get through Dominick Reyes first before you even start thinking about heavyweight or anything else.”

White went on to praise Reyes as a legitimate to challenge for Jones.

“That’s such a massive fight for Jon Jones,” White said. “Dominick Reyes is a bad boy. And young, hungry, this is going to be a very interesting fight for Jon Jones. Dominick Reyes isn’t this big name guy that you know, but if you know fighting, Dominick Reyes is the real deal. And a very tough challenge for Jones. If he gets through this fight, and wins again, Jones is a freak of nature.”

The heavyweight title is also currently tied up, as Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are set to settle their score in the coming months.

“Incredible fight, the first two were awesome, and we’ll button up that trilogy, and then we’ll figure out where we go from there,” White said of the heavyweight title situation.

What do you think of these comments from Dana White? Do you think Jon Jones will ever move up to heavyweight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/1/2020.