Coach John Kavanagh: Conor McGregor is ‘the best i’ve seen him’

John Kavanagh, the head coach behind former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, says the MMA star is better than ever ahead of his UFC 246 welterweight scrap with Donald Cerrone.

Kavanagh sung McGregor’s praises on Twitter shortly after the Irish star’s last hard sparring session in Ireland. He admitted that he wasn’t sure how McGregor would look when this comeback plan was first mounted, but says fans are in for a “real treat.”

Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas. Can honestly say this is the best i've seen him and i wasn't sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, i'm just glad to have a good seat! #UFC246 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 1, 2020

Conor McGregor has not fought since October of 2018, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title. His next most recent fight before that was a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., while his second most recent MMA fight occurred all the way back in 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight belt. Because he still held the UFC featherweight belt at the time, this made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. He’s 21-4 in MMA competition.

Cerrone, who is no doubt training feverishly for McGregor, is coming off a pair of stoppage losses to top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Prior to that, he rattled off back-to-back wins over lightweight contenders Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez. Cerrone holds the UFC records for most wins and most finishes. He’s 36-13 overall.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/1/2020.