Dana White, multiple UFC stars to appear at reception with Donald Trump

UFC President Dana White and a host of the promotion’s top fighters are set to appear at a reception with United States President Donald Trump.

The reception, hosted by Keystone Corp., will feature not only White, but UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington, interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, and former bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. will also be in attendance.

The reception will cost $2800 to attend, but the location has not yet been revealed. See the details below (via Steve Sebelius of the Las Vegas Review-Journal):

Keystone Corp. has sent out an invite to a reception with President Trump on Sunday ($2,800 per person). The location isn’t specified in the invite, but hosts include Don Ahern and George Harris, and special guests include Dana White. MORE: pic.twitter.com/pOBXZLysVA — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) September 11, 2020

Dana White has long considered Donald Trump a close friend, and has now spoken on the President’s behalf at two Republican Conventions: first in 2016, then again in 2020.

“President Trump recognized that one of the small ways to instil a sense of normalcy in people’s lives was to bring back entertainment options,” White said at this year’s convention in late August. “The President went above and beyond to help all sports leagues involved figure out a way to overcome the challenges of staging live professional sporting events in the middle of a pandemic.

“And you know what, we did it,” White added. “The UFC were the first to do it and we continue to do it. Now other sports have joined us.”

