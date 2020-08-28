Video | Dana White speaks at Republican National Convention, endorses Donald Trump for re-election

UFC president Dana White spoke at the Republican National Convention on Thursday and endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump for re-election.

President Trump posted the complete video of his long-time friend and supporter White speaking at the RNC on his Twitter. Watch it below.

“Hey everyone, I am Dana White, the president of the UFC. Many of you know who I am, what I do, and that I am friends with the President. I spoke at this convention four years ago and I’m back because I believe we need President Trump’s leadership now more than ever. Before the pandemic, President Trump built the greatest economy in our nation’s history, and created opportunities for all Americans like no one before him. Financial markets hit all-time highs, unemployment at an all-time low, and we weren’t facing the lawless destruction that now is occurring in a few of our great cities,” White said.

“It blows my mind how quickly some of the leadership in this country has forgotten the critical role first responders play in our society. Police departments and other law enforcement, even some fire departments have faced opposition from many in this country. But they are always the people asked to step up when things at their worst and put themselves at risk. That has certainly been the case during this ongoing pandemic. Come on America. Defunding these vital positions is not the answer. The first responders have always taken care of us, and now more than ever, we need to take care of them.”

White spoke about Trump’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, praising the President for getting the economy back on track despite COVID-19 causing havoc.

“Now let’s talk about COVID and let’s be very honest about it. No one person and no one place could have anticipated the challenges that COVID would bring. But President Trump has faced all of these obstacles head-on. He immediately put protective measures in place and he reached out to the best and brightest leading American businesses across all industries to discuss what and his administration could do to get the economy back up and running safely,” White said.

White then spoke about the economic task force that White organized at the beginning of the pandemic with the leaders of several top sports leagues in the U.S. He praised Trump’s leadership and boasted that the president has always had the “health and safety” of Americans first and foremost in his mind, before explaining how Trump was able to help get professional sports leagues, including the UFC, back on track during the pandemic.

Finally, White concluded his speech by formally endorsing President Trump for re-election, adding that he hopes the country can figure out how to deal with all its problems.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let’s re-elect President Trump. Let’s figure out what the problems are and continue to find solutions to those problems, then let’s get to work,” White said.

What did you make of the speech Dana White had at the Republican National Convention?