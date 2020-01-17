Jorge Masvidal believes potential Conor McGregor scrap would be ‘one of the biggest fights in history’

Jorge Masvidal thinks a fight with Conor McGregor would do big business.

The two fighters have been linked to a potential fight for quite some time with UFC president, Dana White even saying Masvidal is too big for McGregor.

Yet, with “Notorious” set to fight Donald Cerrone at welterweight, a fight with Masvidal seemed to make sense. And, if “Gamebred” has his way he would pick the Irishman over a scrap with Kamaru Usman because of the money.

“I won’t say [fighting Usman is] not the right move. Usman’s a fight, Conor’s obviously flirted with the idea of fighting me. If me and Conor go in the Octagon, what happens? It’s one of the biggest fights in history,” Jorge Masvidal said to the media at UFC 246. “Just by math, proven by what Conor’s been doing, the last couple of fights that I’ve had, the engagement, the pay-per-views, I broke records with ESPN.

“So obviously, it’s a formula for success. Somebody will always have the belt at 170 pounds, so it doesn’t really matter if it’s Kamaru or not. Conor’s the bigger fight. If Conor doesn’t do his job, or Conor doesn’t want to fight after this fight, we’re going to take Usman’s head off.”

If the fight does happen, Jorge Masvidal is confident he would beat the Irishman. But, him saying he wants McGregor doesn’t mean he doesn’t want the title shot. He says if the pay is the same he would pick the fight with Usman.

Whether or not Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor will share the Octagon is to be seen. But, as Gamebred says, a bout between the two would be massive and one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/16/2020.