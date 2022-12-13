MMA judge who scored Pimblett – Gordon and Sabatello – Stots is under review by the commission: “This is a very serious situation”

The MMA Judge who scored ‘Pimblett vs Gordon’ and ‘Sabatello vs Stots’ this past weekend is under review by the commission.

It was on Saturday, December 10th at UFC 282 that Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) met up with Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) in the lightweight co-main event. It was Paddy ‘The Baddy’ who won the fight via unanimous decision.

On Friday, December 9th Danny Sabatello met up with Raufeon Stots in the main event at Bellator 289. The result was a split decision victory for Stots.

MMA veteran judge, Doug Crosby, is now coming under review as he had his hand in both weekend decisions and both decisions were very controversial.

Many fans and fighters alike believe it was Gordon who should have been handed the win at UFC 282, but it was the Liverpudlian that was given the nod.

Crosby scored Sabatello-Stots 50-45 in favor of Sabatello with fellow judges Eric Colon and Bryan Miner scoring the contest 48-47 for Stots. This caused the commission concern.

Mike Mazzulli, Mohegan Athletic Department Director of Athletics, told ‘MMA Fighting’ that a review is underway:

“One judge (Crosby) had Sabatello winning all five rounds, which is controversial. But ultimately Stots won the decision, which is the correct result. In an effort to make this a learning moment, I have informed all three judges we will be reviewing the fight together.”

Continuing Mazzulli said:

“This is a very serious situation. The Mohegan Tribe Athletic Department always looks out for the best interests of all fighters. In the past the Mohegan Tribe Athletic Department has sanctioned officials that are not performing to the level that is required. Such sanctions, when they occur, are not made public.”

