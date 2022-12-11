UFC 282 Results: Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 282 event is co-headlined by a lightweight matchup featuring fan favorite Paddy Pimblett taking on Jared Gordon.

Pimblett (19-3 MMA) has gone 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2021. During that stretch ‘The Baddy’ has scored stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.

As for Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA), the American is coming off a unanimous decision win over former TUF Brazil winner Leonardo Santos in his most recent effort at UFC 278. ‘Flash’ has gone 4-1 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of the UFC 282 co-main event begins and Paddy Pimblett comes forward with a kick to the body. He goes high with a kick and then lands a two-punch combination. ‘The Baddy’ with a nice left jab followed by another head kick which is blocked. Paddy with a right but gets countered by a big left from Gordon. Another good left from the American. That appeared to stun the Brit. The lightweights trade low kicks. Another left from Jared Gordon and then another. Paddy answers with a low kick but gets countered by a big right. ‘The Paddy’ with a good four-punch combination following a hard low kick. Gordon looks to come forward but eats a hard kick. Paddy’s corner is yelling at him to tuck his chin. Paddy with a jumping kick and then a two-punch combination. Jared Gordon answers with a left hand. Paddy Pimblett scores with a low kick and then a left hand of his own. Less than a minute remains in the round. Paddy swings and misses with an uppercut. Jared Gordon connects with another left. That punch has been there all round. He shoots in and scores a takedown. Gordon working from full guard. Paddy avoids any damage before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 282 co-main event begins and Paddy Pimblett lands a hard low kick. He throws a high kick which gets blocked. Another low kick from ‘The Baddy’. He follows that up with a high kick that gets through. Pimblett is working the body a lot more here in round two. He lands another heavy kick to the ribs. Gordon looks to leap in with a left but gets countered by an uppercut. Another low kick from Paddy but this time it is checked. Pimblett goes to the body with a punch. Gordon shoots in for a takedown. He gets it but Paddy has him in a choke. Jared scrambles free and the fight is back on the feet. Jared Gordon looking for a trip takedown against the fence. Paddy is wise to it and remains standing. A good right hand lands for Gordon. Pimblett answers with one of his own. Good punches and kicks from both fighters. Gordon forces the clinch and looks for a takedown. He presses Paddy against the cage. Pimblett with some good elbows from the position. The fighters break from the clinch and Paddy lands a big combination. He goes high with a kick. An inadvertent eye-poke causes a pause in the action. Paddy finishes the round strong with another combination.

The third and final round of the UFC 282 co-main event begins and Jared Gordon is quickly in on a takedown attempt. He gets it but Paddy immediately bounces back up. ‘Flash’ is working hard for a takedown here. The crowd is not happy but Paddy is going to need to fight his way out of this position. Gordon has him pressed against the cage. He finally gets the takedown and moves to the back of ‘The Baddy’. Gordon is to high and Paddy scoots out the back. He takes the back of Gordon now. He looks for a choke but the horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC 282 Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Jared Gordon by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

