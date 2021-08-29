Dana White gushes over “badass” Giga Chikadze following highlight-reel finish over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35

UFC president Dana White gushes over featherweight Giga Chikadze following his highlight-reel finish over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35.

Chikadze won his seventh straight fight in the UFC and improved to a perfect 7-0 in the promotion with the brilliant third-round TKO victory over Barboza in the UFC Vegas 35 headliner. Coming into the fight, the biggest question mark about Chikadze was how he would fare if he fought another elite fighter in the UFC, given that he had a somewhat soft schedule on the way to the top-10. However, Chikadze proved beyond a doubt that he is one of the best fighters in the world at 145lbs with his brilliant knockout win over Barboza.

Speaking to reporters following UFC Vegas 35, the UFC bossman White was asked about Chikadze’s performance in the main event. As far as White is concerned, the Georgian looked phenomenal in the fight and he believes that the fight was a thrill for fans to watch.

“So badass,” White said. “I was so excited for this fight and I’ve been geeking out ever since it got over. That was some high-level sh*t that we saw tonight between those two. I knew on paper that this thing had the potential to be what it was.”

Following the big win, Chikadze called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. While White never commits to matchmaking the night of, the UFC president did admit that he liked the fact Chikadze called his shot and says he’s open to the idea of it.

“I don’t know. Again, I don’t think about that stuff (matchmaking) the night of,” White said. “I love the fact that he said it, I love the fact that he wants to do it. We’ll see where you guys (the media) determine where he ends in the rankings.”

