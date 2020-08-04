Dana White “guarantees” that Conor McGregor will not fight again in 2020

UFC president Dana White once again confirmed Conor McGregor is retiring, saying that he “guarantees” that McGregor will not fight again in 2020.

McGregor is the biggest superstar in MMA but he announced that he had lost passion for the sport and would be taking a break. UFC president Dana White has confirmed multiple times that the UFC superstar is retired, but that hasn’t stopped fans and media from speculating he could return. Still, White has remained adamant that McGregor is retired.

Speaking to Barstool Sports, White went a step further, saying that he “guarantees” that McGregor will not fight again in 2020.

“He is retired. Conor McGregor is not fighting. He is retired. I have no plans. I’m in the war room right now and this thing (the UFC fight calendar) is laid out to November. We have fights laid out until November 7 and Conor McGregor is not on any of them,” White said.

“This year he’s retired. He doesn’t have a fight this year and he won’t have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020. I’m not saying he won’t fight in 2021 but I’m telling you, we don’t have a fight planned for him in 2021. I guarantee you he won’t fight again in 2020. Conor McGregor is retired.”

White also accused the media of being played by McGregor, as he put it. He criticized reporters for asking him a question about Manny Pacquiao at a recent press conference.

“These guys keeps asking me about Conor McGregor who is retired. You guys keep asking me about him but he’s retired. He’s retired. Conor plays you guys like fiddles man, you guys are like puppets on a string,” White said.

“He’s retired. He sends one tweet and he says, ‘I accept’ and it’s right after Khamzat (Chimaev) called him out and two other guys. I’m not focused on anything with anyone who isn’t fighting. Conor McGregor is retired. Do we all believe he will stay retired? I think most of us don’t believe he will stay retired.

“Manny Pacquiao? What the f*ck are you talking about?”

Despite White being adamant that McGregor is retired, it won’t stop fans and media from speculating on a return any time he sends a cryptic tweet out. Although White is guaranteeing McGregor is retired, there still feels like a possibility he could return towards the end of the year. But if he is, the UFC bossman is not aware of it.

