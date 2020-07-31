Khamzat Chimaev promises first-round stoppage over Conor McGregor

UFC welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev is promising a first-round stoppage win if he gets the chance to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Chimaev has quickly made a name for himself as he became the star of the UFC Fight Island series. After making his UFC debut at UFC Fight Island 1 with a vicious second-round submission win over John Phillips, Chimaev made UFC history when he picked up a second win in just 10 days when he defeated Rhys McKee via first-round TKO at UFC Fight Island 3. Fans, media, and fellow fighters are now pegging him as a future champ.

Ever since he beat Phillips and McKee, Chimaev has been all over social media calling out McGregor, and fans have taken notice of it. On Thursday, McGregor seemingly agreed to a fight against Chimaev, though UFC president Dana White later said that nothing is close to being agreed on. White, though, didn’t completely write off a potential matchup. It might not happen anytime soon, but that isn’t stopping Chimaev from asking for it.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Chimaev spoke about what he would do to McGregor if they end up fighting.

“I know I can beat every fighter in the top-10. I don’t see somebody that can stop me. I am going to finish everybody. Conor McGregor, I’m going to finish him in the first round, brother. I promise you, brother, I’m going to finish him in the first round,” Chimaev said.

Though Chimaev has only fought twice in the UFC against two low-ranked opponents in Phillips and McKee, the dominance he displayed in those two victories was nothing short of outstanding. Clearly, this is a young fighter with a lot of potential in the sport and he is someone who could be a future UFC champion one day. However, moving up from the fighters he’s been fighting to take on a former champ like McGregor is a tall task.

Despite their difference in the rankings and their difference in experience, though, Chimaev is confident that he can beat McGregor right now.

“Let’s fight. Don’t talk, fight. If you’re real gangster, if you’re real man, then don’t talk on Instagram. Just come in the cage and talk in the cage and say something to me. You’re sitting in Ireland and talking to me while I sit in Sweden. We can meet in Abu Dhabi or Las Vegas. Send me location like Khabib says. I come to smash your face,” Chimaev said.

Who do you think would win, Khamzat Chimaev or Conor McGregor?