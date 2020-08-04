Dana White says the UFC won’t be stripping Jon Jones

Jon Jones will remain the UFC’s light heavyweight champion according to Dana White.

After defending his belt against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jones became frustrated with the UFC. He wanted to move up to heavyweight to fight Francis Ngannou but the UFC didn’t pay what he wanted.

So, after that, he said he might be sitting out for a few years until he gets what he wants.

“I got nothing to lose being the position I’m in right now,” Jones said when speaking on the “Wild Ride!” podcast hosted by Steve-O. “No, I don’t want to fight soon. I have no interest in fighting in the UFC until I get paid what I believe I’m worth. A lot of fans will continue to watch the UFC and support the UFC and I have no problem with that. I just ordered the last pay-per-view myself.

“But I think it’s really powerful when you stand up for what you believe is right. I think that eventually, the UFC will realize that they’re being stubborn. They’ll realize they do have a special athlete in myself. I think they’ll eventually meet me halfway.”

After Jon Jones said that, many wondered what the UFC would do. Some say they should book an interim title fight. But, for Dana White, he says they are still feeling things out with Jones.

“You know as much as I know. The last time he said he wasn’t fighting, so he isn’t fighting,” Dana White said to Barstool Sports. “We are feeling this thing out. When it is time for him to fight, we will see.”

Although he did fight back in February, the likes of Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz have called for him to be stripped. But, for Dana White, he says there are no plans to strip Jon Jones of his light heavyweight title.

“Not as of yet,” he said.

So, for the time being, Jon Jones will remain the light heavyweight champion but as of right now, still has no fight lined up.

What do you make of Dana White saying he won’t strip Jon Jones?