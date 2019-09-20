Dana White: Golden Boy is ‘f**king nuts’ for competing with UFC 244

On November 2, the UFC will go head-to-head with a massive boxing match, and UFC President Dana White is expecting to come out on top.

Over on the East Coast, White and the UFC will promote UFC 244, a huge pay-per-view card topped by a dynamite welterweight showdown between fan favorite welterweight contenders Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Over on the West Coast, and potentially overlapping with UFC 244, Golden Boy Promotions will promote a similarly huge card, as pound-for-pound stalwart Canelo Alvarez climbs up in weight to battle the much larger Sergey Kovalev.

White was asked about this combat sports-packed night at Thursday’s UFC 244 press conference. He thinks Golden Boy Promotions is making a big mistake.

Dana on DAZN and #CaneloKovalev going at the same time as #UFC244. “If you do that you’re fucking nuts.” — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 19, 2019

“If you do that you’re fucking nuts,” White said bluntly when asked about going head-to-head with Canelo vs. Kovalev (via MMA Mania).

While Dana White seems to think Golden Boy is digging its own grave by competing with UFC 244, it’s worth reminding that Canelo Alvarez is pretty much the biggest draw in boxing at present, and that his fight against the ferocious Kovalev is going to generate to a ton of attention. White, who plans to launch a boxing venture in October or November, is likely well aware of that fact — contrary to this comment.

That’s not to say UFC 244 is anything short of stacked, of course. As Dana White has eluded to, this card will surely do big numbers no matter what it’s competing with.

Here’s the UFC 244 card as it currently stands.