Jorge Masvidal targets ‘two sissies’ after UFC 244

Jorge Masvidal is currently focused on a UFC 244 fight Nate Diaz, but that doesn’t mean he’s not thinking about his future options in the UFC welterweight division.

If everything goes according to plan against Diaz, Masvidal says he wants to mix it up with one of “two sissies” next. By that, he means UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and top contender Colby Covington. More specifically, he seems to want to fight whichever of the two is holding the UFC welterweight title at the time — assuming they fight in the meantime.

“What I am going to wait for is for those two sissies to clear it out of who is going to fight,” Masvidal said at Thursday’s UFC 244 press conference. “If God gives me the victory on Nov. 2, I want to take everybody’s head who’s attached to a belt.

“Somebody says they have a belt, I’m coming for it. And if it’s either one of those two sissies, then they are going to get it.”

Masvidal has never had an objection to fighting Kamaru Usman. Covington, however, was previously a person he considered a friend.

Over the last few months, Masvidal and Covington have grown increasingly at odds, and now seem to be on a collision course.

“He ripped off my coach, that was his coach. We were with him until his title fight. After he won the title, he owed him a certain amount of money, didn’t pay him,” Masvidal said of Covington on the Dan LeBatard Show. “I said if you don’t pay him I’m going to f**k you up. My coach got in between it, it doesn’t have to be like this, let it slide, since then I ain’t talked to the dude.