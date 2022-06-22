Dana White gives Alex Volkanovski the green light to fight for the UFC lightweight title: “That guy can do whatever he wants to do”

UFC president Dana White has confirmed he wouldn’t stand in the way of Alex Volkanovski moving up to lightweight.

In less than two weeks, Alex Volkanovski will attempt to finally put an end to his historic rivalry with Max Holloway. The two will battle it out over the UFC featherweight title for the third time and with Volkanovski 2-0 up in the series, it’s no surprise that a lot of fans are favouring him to retain the strap – establishing himself, arguably, as the greatest 145-pound champion in UFC history.

Over the course of the last few months we’ve heard ‘The Great’ discuss a potential move up to lightweight, and for Dana White, he believes that’s something Volkanovski has earned the right to do if he so desires.

“So, Volkanovski is one of those guys who has earned the respect of everybody, I would say, by now. You know, he’s got this Holloway fight that probably makes sense for him to do this and put this behind him. Then you don’t have to hear about it anymore, and that guy can do whatever he wants to do. I mean, if he wants to move up and challenge somebody at ’55 or whatever he wants to do, I’m down for whatever he wants.”

Volkanovski has wins over some of the featherweight division’s finest outside of Holloway with Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes all failing to overcome him. So, if Charles Oliveira is someone he believes he can defeat to become a two-weight world champion, it’s hard to argue against him at least having a chance.

