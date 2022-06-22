Jorge Masvidal wants “easy money” fight with Conor McGregor in November or December: “Before this guy overdoses on cocaine”

Jorge Masvidal has confirmed his desire to battle Conor McGregor in a UFC superfight before the end of the year.

The last couple of years haven’t been particularly kind to Jorge Masvidal or Conor McGregor when it comes to their exploits inside the cage. Masvidal has suffered defeats to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, whereas McGregor has been on the wrong end of consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier.

Still, despite these setbacks, both men are still universally viewed as two of the biggest stars in the UFC – and mixed martial arts as a whole.

In a recent interview, ‘Gamebred’ once again reiterated that he is hungry for a meeting with ‘Notorious’ in the future.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I think November or December, it’s looking good for me, man,” Masvidal said. “Before this guy overdoses on cocaine and the fight never happens then I don’t get to make all that easy money, I just want to break Conor’s face. Let’s get that paycheck, let’s get that out of the way, sell the most pay-per-views ever before this guy does harm to himself or somebody else. And I just like “boom,” get that check real quick cause I got kids, right? I need the f—king money.

“Then after that, I don’t know,” he continued. “Also, if I can’t get Conor, I’m thinking probably Gilbert [Burns]. Gilbert’s a good fight for me. I like him as a fighter because he comes to fight. He’s gonna submit a guy or knock a guy the f—k out. We’re gonna give the fans a f—king bloody fight if that goes down. I think everybody will be very happy with that fight so that’s a fight I’d love to make.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you think we will see Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal before the end of 2022?