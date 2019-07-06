Dana White explains why John Lineker was released by the UFC

Early this week the UFC announced the shocking release of bantamweight fighter John Lineker and now Dana White has explained the promotions decision.

During an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, the brash UFC boss detailed what had occurred that led to the top ranked bantamweight receiving his walking papers.

Dana White on why John Lineker was released from the UFC Full interview: https://t.co/LNMfD9wTyt pic.twitter.com/Z5DXrfYaTU — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 6, 2019

“It was because he hasn’t made weight a few times and I just know that the matchmakers were super frustrated with him,” Dana White explained. “The guy wasn’t being professional. When you don’t make it to the Octagon a bunch of times it’s a waste of everybody’s time, energy, and money.”

Dana White continued:

“We expect guys to be professional, do what they’re supposed to do. show up. The matchmakers were done, they’d had it (with Lineker).”

John Lineker (31-9 MMA) had missed weight five times during his UFC career. While none of those botched weight cuts resulted in fight cancellations, ‘Hands of Stone’ was forced to withdraw from four other bouts due to injury.

It isn’t the first time that Dana White has released a ranked fighter. Most recently the promotion let go of ranked middleweight fighter Elias Theodorou.

The promotion will hold their highly anticipated UFC 239 fight card this evening in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Thiago Santos.

What do you think of the comments made by Dana White explaining the release of fan favorite John Lineker? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 6, 2019