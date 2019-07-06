Dana White discusses what could prevent Tony Ferguson and Francis Ngannou title shots

UFC President Dana White loves to use the phrase ‘anything can happen’ and that’s just how he feels about potential title shots for Tony Ferguson and Francis Ngannou.

During an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, the brash UFC boss was asked what could possibly happen that would prevent either ‘El Cucuy’ or ‘The Predator’ from being denied their respective title shots.

Dana White on what could possibly happen that would preclude either Tony Ferguson or Francis Ngannou from getting the next title shot in their respective divisions Full interview: https://t.co/LNMfD9wTyt pic.twitter.com/ss6rXDI7fm — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 6, 2019

“Anything can happen,” Dana White said.

Bronsteter then asked White to give a potential scenario that could cause Tony Ferguson to be skipped over for a shot at lightweight gold.

“Over who? There wouldn’t be.” White quickly replied.

The UFC President was then asked if the same scenario applied for Francis Ngannou.

“Why do we talk about this? You guys love to talk about this dumb sh*t, that isn’t even here yet.” responded a seemingly irritated Dana White. “You can’t talk about something until it’s here. What if this guy does this? And, what if this guy – who gives a sh*t?! Until it happens. Right? Ferguson could trip over the f*cking wire over there.”

Dana White continued:

”You know what I mean. I don’t know! To talk about this kind of sh*t over and over and over again. That drives me f*cking bananas! Anything could happen. So we’ll see what happens in Abu Dhabi and then we will go from there. Because anything is possible.”

Former UFC interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson is currently riding a twelve-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238.

As for ‘The Predator’, Francis Ngannou has scored three first round knockouts in a row over top ranked opponents Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and most recently Junior dos Santos.

What do you think of the recent comments from UFC President Dana White regarding the futures of Tony Ferguson and Francis Ngannou? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!