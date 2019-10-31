Dana White contributes $25k to reward for finding Walt Harris’ daughter

UFC president Dana White has put forward an extra $25,000 that will be added to the original $5,000 reward fee in the search for Walt Harris’ daughter.

Aniah Blanchard, 19, has been missing since October 23 with Harris putting out a series of pleas on social media ever since then. The issue has drawn the attention of the entire mixed martial arts community as fans and fighters alike do everything they can in order to help find Blanchard.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship already put out a tweet asking for help on the matter, but now, White himself has decided to release the following video on Twitter which features all of the necessary information about this ongoing situation.

If anyone has any information on Aniah Blanchard, please call *HP or 911 immediately. Friends and fans please pass this video around. Thank you pic.twitter.com/4xDfcPMhGL — Dana White (@danawhite) October 31, 2019

The clip has been viewed over 280,000 times as of this morning as word continues to spread about this incident, with the disappearance taking place in Auburn, Alabama.

A task force of around 60 investigators is working on the case as we speak, with the police suspecting foul play after finding Blanchard’s vehicle a few days ago. With each and every passing day, more and more people are coming out to assist in trying to figure out what exactly happened.

Harris is currently scheduled to face Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC on ESPN 7 on December 7 in Washington, D.C. Based on these events, however, there’s a chance the fight will end up being canceled.

If you happen to have any information regarding Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance, please follow the instructions set out in the above tweet from Dana White as well as through Walt Harris’ Instagram.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/31/2019.