Dana White confirms UFC is looking to book Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone for January 18

UFC president Dana White has confirmed the promotion is looking to book superstar Conor McGregor against fan favorite Donald Cerrone for the first pay-per-view event of 2020.

The card, which will take place on January 18, is expected to be called UFC 246. It will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cerrone recently said he was in talks for the fight against McGregor, and now we have official confirmation by Dana White himself.

White confirmed the UFC is looking at booking McGregor vs. Cerrone in an interview with TMZ. He cautioned the bout is not yet official, but he says that the UFC is trying to get it signed. Here’s what the UFC bossman had to say about the proposed fight.

“We have nothing done. Nothing is even close to being done, so I hate to even talk about this stuff and say it because it might not happen, (or) it might happen. But we’re looking at Cowboy. No. 3 versus No. 5. January 18 at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas,” White said.

McGregor hasn’t fought since October 2018, when he was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He ran into legal troubles this year that postponed his return to the Octagon, but recently announced he will be returning in early 2020 during a press tour in Russia. Proposed opponents for McGregor included Cerrone, Justin Gaethje, and Frankie Edgar, but it appears that Cerrone has won the McGregor sweepstakes according to White.

As for Cerrone, he’s had a tough year in 2019. He opened up the year with a stoppage win over Alexander Hernandez, but was then finished by Tony Ferguson via doctor stoppage and Gaethje via strikes. Still, he’s a huge name in the sport and after doing so many favors for the UFC over the years by taking numerous fights on short notice to help save cards, he’s now in line for a massive fight and a gigantic payday when he fights McGregor.

Are you excited for a potential fight pitting Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone?