Walt Harris asks public for help finding missing daughter

Aniah Blanchard, the daughter of UFC heavyweight contender Walt Harris is missing, and “The Big Ticket” is asking the public for help finding her.

On Friday, Walt Harris posted a message on his social media channels pleading with the public for help finding his missing 19-year-old daughter Aniah, who is missing in Auburn, Alabama.

Here’s the message Walt Harris shared with the MMA community on Instagram.

“Please help!!!! Any info message me on here or call the Auburn police (334) 501-3140 Please!!! BOLO: Black 2017 Honda CRV Tag: 49BS356 My daughters name is Aniah PLEASE SHARE THIS!!!!”

Local news station WTVM has additional news about Aniah’s disappearance. According to the news report, she was last seen on Wednesday, October 23 just before midnight. Auburn police do not believe there is foul play at this time, but the report says they will continue to investigate the situation until they can locate Aniah.

The report also added a description of Aniah as well as the car she was last seen in. Check that out below, along with the phone number of the local police.

“Blanchard is described as light in complexion, 5’6”, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots, and black stockings.

Blanchard drives a black 2017 Honda CR-V with Alabama tag# 49BS356. The whereabouts of her vehicle are not known.