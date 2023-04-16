Dana White confirms UFC is looking to book the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight for Madison Square Garden

UFC President Dana White knows what location and venue the UFC brass are targeting for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Jones recently got fight fans buzzing on social media when he teased having a retirement fight against Miocic inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Following a UFC Fight Night event in Kansas City, White confirmed to reporters that MSG is the planned venue for Jones vs. Miocic, but it’s not a lock (h/t MMAJunkie).

“As far as I know everything is good and hopefully we have a fight with him and Stipe very soon,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters at the UFC on ESPN 44 post-fight news conference. “That’s where we’d like to do it.”

White also blamed media members for spinning his quote about not having much communication with Jon Jones to make it seem like the two have beef.

“That was totally blown out of proportion,” White said. “This is what you guys do. I say something, you blow it way out of proportion. I said all the built up and lead up to that fight, all this Jon Jones (coverage), then poof, he’s just gone.’ Then I don’t know what Stipe said, then it turns into f*cking drama. There’s no drama here.

“So I guess Jon’s back, huh? He doesn’t disappear anymore. It’s so f*cking easy to create drama in this sport, it’s f*cking insane.”

Jones competed in pro MMA competition for the first time in three years when he met Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship back in March. “Bones’ wasted little time getting Gane to the mat and submitting him via guillotine choke.

Miocic hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since his devastating knockout loss against Francis Ngannou in their March 2021 rematch. He hasn’t been in a non-title fight since January 2016, when he defeated Andrei Arlovski via first-round TKO.