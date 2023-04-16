Max Holloway wants to fight ‘The Korean Zombie’ in Australia following decision win over Arnold Allen

Max Holloway is eyeing a fellow fan favorite for his next trip to the Octagon.

Holloway was in action this past Saturday night (April 15), taking on Arnold Allen inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Despite a strong showing from Allen, Holloway proved to be just a step ahead on the feet. “Blessed” nabbed a unanimous decision victory, snapping Arnold’s 12-fight winning streak.

Max Holloway vs. ‘Korean Zombie?’

During the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference, Holloway told Alex Behunin that he’s got his sights set on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Korean Zombie, that’s the only guy of my time, with the older guys, that I didn’t get to fight,” Holloway told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 44 post-fight press conference. “I would love that fight. There’s a fight in my agents’ country, Australia. Australia is supposed to be happening sometime, we don’t know when, and if Korean Zombie wants it he can get it. I would love to fight him. That’s one of the guys I grew up watching.

“I’m kind of tripping on how we didn’t fight yet. How did we not fight? If that’s one of the guys, that’s one of the guys. I would love to share the octagon with him. He’s one of the OGs that I didn’t get to fight, and we came up in the same era, and we didn’t fight each other.”

MMA fans initially thought they had seen the end of Jung’s pro MMA career after he failed to capture the UFC Featherweight Championship from Alex Volkanovski back in April 2022. Ultimately, “The Korean Zombie” announced on social media that while he can’t set long-term goals, he’d like to do battle inside the Octagon at least one more time. He also expressed his desire to compete in Seoul, South Korea.

One has to wonder if UFC matchmakers are considering booking Max Holloway vs. “The Korean Zombie.”