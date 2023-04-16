Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Max Holloway’s decision win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski offered his immediate reaction to Max Holloway’s unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen.

Holloway and Allen collided inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. This one went the distance, and while Allen was game throughout the fight, it was Holloway who proved to be a bit sharper than Allen. “Blessed” scored a unanimous decision win.

Alexander Volkanovski Reacts

After the fight, Volkanovski hopped on Twitter and chimed in on Holloway’s performance.

Max showing great fight IQ and experience. High level fight…well done lads 👏 #UFCKansasCity — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) April 16, 2023

Holloway remains one of the best 145-pounders in all of MMA, but he hasn’t been able to solve Volkanovski. “The Great” has gone 3-0 over Holloway, which has left “Blessed” in a tough spot where he’s the second best featherweight in the sport, but can’t face the champion anytime soon.

Before his clash with Allen, Max Holloway told media members that recapturing the UFC Featherweight Championship continues to be on his radar (h/t MMAFighting).

“If being the champion wasn’t my motivation, if being the greatest wasn’t my motivation, why would I take this fight?” Holloway said. “If I was in it to just fight or even to get money grabs, I’d take easier fights.

“I’m fighting the guy who they’re talking about is next in title contention. A lot of guys thought that he should have got the interim title. So at the end of the day, to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best and the best is ‘Blessed.’”

Alexander Volkanovski is set for a title unification bout against interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 on July 8. If Volkanovski were to fall short in the battle, it could open the door for Holloway to fight for the 145-pound gold once again. Time will tell if anyone can knock Holloway off his perch before another title opportunity comes his way.