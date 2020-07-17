Dana White confirms Colby Covington signed contract: “Just waiting on Woodley”

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Colby Covington signed a contract to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, adding that the promotion is waiting on Woodley to sign and make the bout official.

Woodley and Covington have been engaged in a heated war of words since the height of Woodley’s reign as the UFC welterweight champion. They’ve been linked to fights several times over the years, but as of yet, have not stepped into the cage together.

Earlier this week, however, Covington shared a photo of a signed bout agreement for a fight with Woodley on Instagram—a clear indication that the matchup is coming closer to fruition.

“This was supposed to be your main event August 22nd on ESPN until Tyrone did what his daddy should’ve and pulled out… AGAIN,” Covington wrote on Instagram.

Shortly thereafter, Woodley responded to this claim on Twitter.

he claims everything! so tired of this hemorrhoid https://t.co/Jt3N5R8f3z — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 16, 2020

“He claims everything,” Woodley wrote in response to Covington. “So tired of this hemorrhoid.”

Now, UFC President has cleared the air on this situation. Speaking to the assembled media on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, he confirmed that Covington signed the contract for this fight, and that the promotion is waiting on Woodley to do the same.

Dana White on @ColbyCovMMA vs @TWooodley : Colby signed the deal and is ready to go, just waiting on Tyron Woodley #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/KInGmWfXmx — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) July 17, 2020

“Woodley has been talking about fighting Colby Covington since Colby fought [Kamaru] Usman,” White said (via Helen Yee). “So, it is true that Colby signed the deal and he’s ready to go. So, just waiting on Woodley.”

Do you think Tyron Woodley will sign on the dotted line to fight Colby Covington? Who do you think will win?