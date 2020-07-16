Tyron Woodley responds to “hemorrhoid” Colby Covington’s signed bout agreement

Tyron Woodley has issued a response after Colby Covington claimed the former champ ducked him, and provided a signed bout agreement as proof.

Covington made this claim about Woodley on Instagram on Wednesday.

“This was supposed to be your main event August 22nd on ESPN until Tyrone did what his daddy should’ve and pulled out… AGAIN,” Covington wrote in the caption for his post, accusing Woodley of puling out of the planned fight.

It didn’t take long for Woodley to respond from this accusation from Covington. The former champion doesn’t seem to concerned with the accusation itself, but certainly appears to be growing tired of Covington’s ceaseless trash talk.

he claims everything! so tired of this hemorrhoid https://t.co/Jt3N5R8f3z — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 16, 2020

“He claims everything,” Woodley wrote. “So tired of this hemorrhoid.”

Tyron Woodley last fought in late May, when he lost a unanimous decision to surging welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. That loss was preceded by a decision loss to Kamaru Usman, which marked the end up his reign as UFC welterweight champion. Woodley won the title with a first-round knockout of Robbie Lawler in 2016, and defended it four times.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, last fought in December, when he was defeated via fifth-round TKO in a thrilling, back-and-forth war with Usman.

Since that loss, Covington has stated that he’s only interested in fighting Usman, Jorge Masvidal or Dustin Poirier next, but it appears he was also willing to settle his longstanding rivalry with Woodley.

“There’s only two fights to make in the welterweight division, that’s me versus Marty Fakenewsman or me versus street Judas Masvidal,” Covington said on Submission Radio recently, outlining the options for his next fight.

Who do you think would win a fight between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington?