Colby Covington shares signed bout agreement, claims Tyron Woodley pulled out again

Colby Covington claims that Tyron Woodley has pulled out of a potential fight, and he has the paperwork to prove it.

The eagerly anticipated matchup between the former teammates was expected to take place at a UFC event on August 22, but according to “Chaos” the bout will no longer happen.

On Wednesday, the former welterweight title challenger posted a photo of the fight contract and accused the former UFC champion, Woodley, of pulling out before they got a chance to face off. The bad blood between the pair has been simmering for several years but they have never had the opportunity to hash it out inside the Octagon.



“This was supposed to be your main event August 22nd on ESPN until Tyrone did what his daddy should’ve and pulled out… AGAIN!” Covington said on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Woodley has been accused of dodging matchups. Leon Edwards claimed Woodley was trying to avoid their bout, and that he was too focused on his budding rap career. The pair were finally scheduled to face off at UFC London in March, but the coronavirus pandemic ultimately put an end to their plans. Likewise, Covington is frustrated with Woodley and accuses him of being past his time.

“He gassed out against a fat school teacher the other night playing relay races on NBC, and I think the people close to him finally had a come to Jesus meeting about the suicidal tendencies he is exhibiting by wanting to sign a contract with my name on the other end of it,” Covington said of Woodley to MMA Fighting. “It’s a death sentence and he knows it, everyone knows it.”

Covington refers to “relay races” on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s reality TV competition called Titan Games which Woodley appeared on. This is another dig at Woodley to suggest he is no longer focused on fighting, but rather on his other career prospects including music and reality TV.

The pair were first expected to face off in 2018 after Covington claimed the interim welterweight title and Woodley still held the 170-pound belt. However, Covington underwent sinus surgery following his decision win against former champion, Rafael Dos Anjos, and was unable to recover in time for the matchup.

Instead, Woodley went on to fight the British star Darren Till. He sustained a thumb injury which also kept him out of action for the rest of 2018. In his next bout, he would face off against Kamaru Usman in 2019, who would ultimately beat him by unanimous decision and claim the 170-pound championship crown. Colby Covington returned to the Octagon later that year with a statement win over another former champion, Robbie Lawler. He would also face off against Kamaru Usman in 2019, and lost via TKO in the fifth and final round.

According to Covington’s account and his recent agreement, the UFC tried to book the fighters for the August 22 card which would take place at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, but Woodley wasn’t interested.

