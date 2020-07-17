Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres slated for August 8

A featherweight scrap between Georgia’s Giga Chikadze (10-2 MMA; 3-0 UFC) and Alex Caceres (16-12 MMA; 11-10-1 NC UFC) is in the works for August 8; sources with knowledge of the situation told BJPENN.com.

The former Glory kickboxer Chikadze made his UFC debut less than a year ago, in September 2019, and since then he racked up a perfect record of 3 victories and no losses, triumphing over Brandon Davis, Jamall Emmers and Irwin Rivera. All of these wins came by decision.

The Kings MMA representative originally wanted to face former Thai boxer Edson Barboza.

“It would be an honor for me to share the Octagon with Edson Barboza. It is moving slow, he hasn’t said if he wants the fight. But, he’s on a three-fight losing streak and I’m 3-0 in the UFC. He’s a big name in MMA but I have a name in kickboxing and karate, multiple-time world champion. In the UFC I’m doing well so the fight makes sense. That would be a real firefight and fans would love it. It would be the fight of the year,” Chikadze stated in a previous interview with BJPENN.com’s Cole Shelton.

He’s now fighting the long-time UFC veteran Alex “Bruce Leeroy” Caceres, known by mixed martial arts fans for his unorthodox and entertaining fighting style.

The Florida-born fighter is currently riding a two-bout winning streak, after some ups and downs in his UFC career. In his last bout, he inflicted the first loss of rising star Chase Hooper’s career.

Giga Chikadze himself hinted a fight announcement on his Twitter account.

Real #NINJA shht coming ⚔️🌪☯️ — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) July 16, 2020



Given the fighting styles of both athletes, fans can hope for a high-paced, striking-oriented clash.

The two of them will lock horns, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at UFC Apex’s facilities on August 8. The event will be headlined by heavyweight behemoths Derrick Lewis and Alexey Oleinik.