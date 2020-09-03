Dana White “blown away” by UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s success

UFC President Dana White is blown away by the success that the promotion’s long-time commentator Joe Rogan is enjoying.

Outside of his commentary duties for the UFC, Rogan is also the host of the Uber-popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which recently moved to Spotify as part of a $100M deal.

Shortly after the podcast moved to Spotify, White took to Twitter to commend Rogan on all he’s achieved.

Congrats @joerogan! What you have accomplished over the last 15 or so years has been amazing. I am so happy for you and blown away by what you have built. Kick some mother fuckin ass on @Spotify my brother!!! pic.twitter.com/GsG1fR4AIP — danawhite (@danawhite) August 31, 2020

While Rogan is now best known for his podcast, he remains a fixture of big UFC events. He’s been working for the promotion since all the way back 1997. Initially, he served as a backstage interviewer for the promotion, but quickly moved into a color commentary role, and has stuck to that role ever since.

“18 years ago today I did my first commentary for UFC,” Rogan reflected in a recent Instagram post. “I’ve had some really fucking cool jobs in my life, but being a commentator for the greatest sport in the world is very high on that list.

“Thank you to Dana White for talking me into doing it, Mike Goldberg for being my brother for life, and all the amazing people I’ve been so lucky to work with there! And a huge thank you to all the fans of the sport for the love and support over the years!”