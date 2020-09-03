UFC Vegas 8 medical suspensions: Anthony Smith, Robbie Lawler get short sits

The medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 8 card are in, and surprisingly, Anthony Smith has only been benched for 45 days.

Smith took on Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC Vegas 8 main event, and lost a lopsided unanimous decision, sustaining some serious damage in the process. Despite that, he will not be out of action or very long. The same goes for former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, who was soundly beaten by Neil Magny in the co-main event.

See the full medical suspensions for UFC Vegas 8 below (via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC Vegas 8 Main Card:

Anthony Smith: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Aleksandar Rakic: No suspension.

Robbie Lawler: Suspended 45 days with no contest for 30 days due to nasal lacerations.

Neil Magny: Suspended 45 days or until cut on right elbow cleared by doctor or no contest until Sept. 11.

Ji Yeon Kim: Must have right orbital non-displaced fracture cleared by oral and maxillofacial doctor or ophthalmologist or no contest until Feb. 26; minimum suspension until Oct. 14 with no contact until Sept. 29.

Alexa Grasso: No suspension.

Ricardo Lamas: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Bill Algeo: No suspension.

UFC Vegas 8 Undercard:

Maki Pitolo: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to facial lacerations.

Impa Kasangay: Must have right eye laceration cleared by doctor or no contest until Oct. 14; minimum suspension until Sept. 11.

Alessio Di Chirico: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Zak Cummings: No suspension.

Alex Caceres: No suspension.

Austin Springer: No suspension.

Sean Brady: No suspension.

Christian Aguilera: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow and nose lacerations.

Polyana Viana: Must have right thumb MRI and x-ray of

right foot. If positive, then must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until Feb. 26, 2021; minimum suspension until Sept. 29 with no contact until Sept. 20.

Emily Whitmire: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 30 days due to left elbow pain.

Mallory Martin: Must have right knee MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until Feb. 26, 2021; minimum suspension until Oct. 29 with no contact until Oct. 14.

Hannah Cifers: Must have nose cut cleared by doctor or no contest until Oct. 14; minimum suspension until Sept. 29 with no contact until Sept. 20.

