Joe Rogan reflects on 18 years as UFC commentator: “I’ve had some pretty f*cking cool jobs in my life”

Today marked the eighteen year anniversary of Joe Rogan’s first ever commentary gig with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Rogan made his debut with the promotion at UFC 37.5 on June 22, 2002. That night Chuck Liddell defeated fellow mixed martial arts legend Vitor Belfort by unanimous decision in the event headliner.

Since then Joe Rogan has gone on to become a staple amongst fans of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The former Fear Factor host handles all of the promotions major pay-per-view events and is considered by many to be the best commentator in the business.

The long time UFC commentator recently inked a massive deal with Spotify for exclusive rights to his popular show ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’.

This evening Joe Rogan took time to reflect on his 18 years covering the sport of mixed martial arts with the UFC and admitted it is one of the coolest jobs he’s ever had.

“18 years ago today I did my first commentary for UFC. I’ve had some really fucking cool jobs in my life, but being a commentator for the greatest sport in the world is very high on that list.”

Joe Rogan continued:

“Thank you to Dana White for talking me into doing it, Mike Goldberg for being my brother for life, and all the amazing people I’ve been so lucky to work with there! And a huge thank you to all the fans of the sport for the love and support over the years!!”

Rogan has definitely made a big impact on the sport of mixed martial arts. His ability both to call and promote fights has helped the UFC to achieve record success.

How long Joe Rogan will continue to call fights for the Ultimate Fighting Championship remains to be seen, but given his love for the sport it is hard to imagine he walks away anytime soon.

What is your favorite Joe Rogan moment as a UFC commentator? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 22, 2020