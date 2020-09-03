Lawyers aim to dismiss Dana White sex tape lawsuit

The lawyers representing UFC President Dana White hope to have a lawsuit surrounding an alleged sex tape dismissed.

Earlier this year, news surfaced that White was involved in an extortion case in 2015. A man named Ernesto Joshua Ramos, 42, claimed that White had been sleeping with a stripper from a Spearmint Rhino Gentleman’s Club in Las Vegas, and claimed to have video footage to prove it. Ramos allegedly demanded $200,000 from White to keep the video under wraps, but White brought the issue to the attention of the FBI, who subsequently arrested Ramos.

After spending close to a year in jail, Ramos filed a new civil suit against White, claiming the UFC President failed to make good on a previous $450,000 payment they’d agreed to.

White’s lawyers, however, are hoping the case will be thrown out.

“Some parties never learn,” White’s lawyers said in court papers filed on Monday evening (via Las Vegas Review-Journal). “After pleading guilty to a felony of attempting to extort defendant Dana White and spending nearly a year in federal prison, plaintiff Joshua Ramos now seeks this court’s assistance to complete what he could not finish the first time — separating Mr. White from a substantial amount of money.

“Just because Ramos is carrying out the latest scheme through the artifice of a civil lawsuit does not make it any less proper. Fortunately for the court and defendants, Ramos’ attempts at civil extortion are just as inept as his prior criminal endeavors.”

The dismissal motion claims that White never offered Ramos any money during their dealings, and that Ramos has no legal leg to stand on.

White, who has his hands full with a busy scheduled of UFC events during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has unsurprisingly not commented publicly on this lawsuit.

What do you think will come of this legal issue involving Dana White.