Dana White blasts media over UFC 249 coverage: “I don’t give a f*ck what you think”

UFC president Dana White blasted the media over its coverage of UFC 249, telling those covering the sport for a living “I don’t give a f*ck what you think.”

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down nearly all professional sports leagues, but that hasn’t stopped White from wanting to continue hosting events. The UFC president said this week that he plans on going ahead with UFC 249 at a location to-be-determined, despite the possible risk factors for the fighters and those involved with the event’s production due to the coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged the world.

Some media and fans have criticized White for continuing to go forward with the UFC’s planned events despite nearly every other sports league in the world shutting down their doors, and White isn’t having any of it. Speaking to Barstool Sports, White blasted the MMA media for its coverage of the promotion going forward with UFC 249.

“I know everything. I’m not telling the media anything. I’m not telling them anything, ok? Because every day when I wake up there’s a bullsh*t story and somebody doesn’t like this or somebody doesn’t like that. I don’t give a f*ck what you think, what you like or don’t like. On April 18th you either want to turn on the TV and watch this fight or you don’t. You don’t even have to f*cking show up because there’s not going to be any fans there. You don’t have to come cover it. You either want to each it or you don’t,” White said.

That’s some harsh criticism from White, though not completely surprising given how much stress he’s been under due to numerous UFC events needing to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. White has already had to postpone UFC London, UFC Columbus, and UFC Portland and he doesn’t want to postpone UFC 249. And he certainly does not care what the media thinks.

What do you think of Dana White criticizing the media for its UFC 249 coverage?