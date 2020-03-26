Ashlee Evans-Smith accused of stealing donated medical supplies

UFC flyweight Ashlee Evans-Smith has been accused of stealing donated medical supplies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Evans-Smith, who saw her fight at UFC London against Molly McCann get canceled, recently went to pick up a dresser from an individual who had being planning to donate some medical supplies to a local hospital. With her boyfriend, Evans-Smith allegedly took the medical supplies in question alongside the dresser and drove off.

Evans-Smith didn’t respond to Selina Cohen, the individual in question, when she requested that the supplies be returned, with the below posts showing the back and forth between the two.

“Ashlee and her bf showed up and loaded the dresser into her car. After the dresser was loaded, Ashlees BF was seen walking back to my front door, and taking the basket of medical supplies back to the car with him while Ashlee watches and waits. Then they drive off. I’m thinking this must be a mistake, who takes a basket full medical items that everyone know are in short supply right now, from someone else’s home? I tried messaging her immediately telling her these are donations and no response.”

As seen in the report from MMA Mania, Evans-Smith posted a now-deleted Instagram story explaining her side of the story, claiming that they thought the supplies were free. Her partner was also caught sending messages to a friend in which he insulted Cohen, once again making it sound like they thought the items were free.

Ashlee Evans-Smith doesn’t seem to have issued an official response aside from the deleted IG video, leaving many to wonder whether or not the story will fizzle out.

Cohen has not posted any kind of update on her Facebook page since March 24, but if there are any further developments, we’ll provide the details on BJPENN.com.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/25/2020.