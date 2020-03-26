Darren Till issues statement regarding friendship with alleged Kinahan Cartel leader

Darren Till has spoken out about his friendship with alleged Kinahan Cartel leader, Daniel Kinahan.

The middleweight contender made headlines early on Wednesday when a photo was released of Till posing with a boxer and Kinahan. There are reports Kinahan lives in Dubai now due to the fact he fears he will be assassinated if he moves back to Ireland.

In 2016 at a Dublin boxing event, a couple of masked gunmen shot and killed David Byrne and wounded Sean McGovern. Both were reported to be associated with Kinahan, who happened to be at the event. The alleged mob boss has also dealt with MTK Global, the management company that manages Till.

The Kinahan cartel is supposedly Ireland’s biggest suppliers of illegal drugs. Now, after all the backlash, the Englishman took to social media to release a lengthy statement about it.

“Yes I am friends with Daniel Kinahan… & what? I’ve never hidden his friendship & why should I when the man has given me more valuable advice as a friend than anyone I’ve ever met in a professional capacity,” Till wrote. “I’ve been friend with Dan for years & years long before I ever joined MTK Global so why would it automatically be presumed the two are linked. There are thousands of people dying all over the world right now, people losing they’re jobs & struggling to keep a roof over their heads & put food on the table & this is NEWS?!!

“These journalists who are harassing me right now for a statement & writing lies & hated in an effort to make this news need to take a long hard look at themselves & ask what they are really contributing to the world. I won’t be commenting on this shit anymore, instead I’ll focus on more important things! I.e keeping my loved ones safe! #TheSunLie #Slander #Rats,” he concluded.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/25/2020.