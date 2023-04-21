search
Dricus du Plessis Robert Whittaker UFC

Robert Whittaker set for title eliminator fight at UFC 290 against Dricus Du Plessis

By Cole Shelton - April 21, 2023
Robert Whittaker

A title eliminator fight at middleweight will be going down at UFC 290.

On Friday, Dana White took to social media to announce Robert Whittaker will take to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. White also announced the fight is an official title eliminator as the winner will get the next middleweight title shot against Adesanya. This comes a day after White announced several middleweight fights including Vettori-Cannonier and Strickland-Magomedov among others.

Robert Whittaker (24-6) returned to the win column last time out as he scored a decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris back in September. He was supposed to face Paulo Costa at UFC 284 but the Brazilian was in contract negotiations and the fight fizzled. The win over Vettori got him back into the win column after dropping a close decision to Adesanta for the middleweight title.

Whittaker is currently ranked second at middleweight and is 8-2 in his last 10 with his other loss also coming to Adesanya but this time by KO to lose his title. In his career, the former UFC middleweight champion has notable wins over Yoel Romero, twice, Jared Cannonier, Kelvin Gastelum, Darren Till, and Jacare Souza among others.

Dricus Du Plessis (19-2) is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC and coming off a second-round TKO win over Derek Brunson at UFC 285. Prior to that, he scored a third-round submission over Darren Till at UFC 282 in December. The South African is ranked sixth at middleweight and also holds a decision win over Brad Tavares, and KO wins over Trevin Giles and Markus Perez.

With the addition of Whittaker vs. Du Plessis, UFC 290 is as follows:

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis
  • Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Manel Kape

Who do you think will win at UFC 290, Robert Whittaker or Dricus Du Plessis?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, UFC 246

Conor McGregor reminiscences over UFC 246 knockout of Donald Cerrone: "Listen to the breaks"

Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023

Dana White, UFC, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Dana White

Dana White announces two more fights at UFC 290 including the returns of Dan Hooker and Robbie Lawler

Cole Shelton - April 21, 2023

Dana White has announced two more fights for UFC 290. After White did a special announcement announcing several key fights on Thursday, he did it again on Friday with three fights for UFC 290 on […]

Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush lacking confidence that Charles Oliveira fight will actually happen: "Not very confident this guy is going to show up"

Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush isn’t really expecting to fight Charles Oliveira later this year. The longtime lightweight contender has been out of the cage since his clash with Mateusz Gamrot in October. In that […]

Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier names the one fighter Alex Pereira should avoid at light heavyweight

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed who he thinks Alex Pereira needs to avoid when he moves to light heavyweight. Earlier this month, Alex Pereira was knocked out cold by Israel Adesanya. In the process, […]

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on Bryce Mitchell’s flat earth theory: “When you get hit in the head a couple times”

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

UFC fighter Sean O’Malley has mocked Bryce Mitchell for his flat earth theory as ‘Thug Nasty’ continues to make noise on social media. It’s no secret that Bryce Mitchell is a divisive figure. While many […]

Curtis Blaydes Francis Ngannou

Curtis Blaydes explains why he believes Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing compared to Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

Brandon Royval, Matheus Nicolau, UFC Kansas City, Bonus, UFC
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Brandon Royval "surprised" he was the underdog against Matheus Nicolau, hopes Alexandre Pantoja beats Brandon Moreno for the belt

Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023

Brandon Royval didn’t understand why he was the betting underdog against Matheus Nicolau. Royval entered the fight as a sizeable underdog – which has him perplexed. He knew Nicolau was good, but he thought his style […]

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces several upcoming main event fights, confirms Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad for UFC 288

Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023

Dana White took to social media and announced several key fights for a number of upcoming UFC events. White took to Instagram Live to reveal some key fights and among them was Gilbert Burns vs. […]

Christos-Giagos
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Christos Giagos believes he's fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 71, anticipates a "war" against Ricky Glenn: "This is do-or-die for me"

Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023

After a freak injury, Christos Giagos is finally ready to return. Giagos was supposed to face Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris last September. Yet, just before the fight, as he was cleaning his house, he […]

Sergey Pavlovich

Sergei Pavlovich expecting first-round finish streak to come to end against Curtis Blaydes: "He knows the stakes"

Josh Evanoff - April 20, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich is hoping to earn a win on Saturday, but he knows it won’t come easy. The Russian has been out of action since his clash with Tai Tuivasa in December. […]