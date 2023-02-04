Jake Paul vows to “knockout” and “embarrass” Tommy Fury: “I’m the best boxer in the world”

Jake Paul is confident he will KO Tommy Fury when they fight later this month.

Paul and Fury have been rivals for quite some time and have been booked to fight twice in the past. However, on both those occasions, Fury wound up pulling out. Now, for the third time, they are matched up against one another as they meet on February 26 in Saudi Arabia.

Although it has been over a year since Paul and Fury were first booked, the confidence from the American hasn’t changed one bit.

I will knock him out. And then they will still say I’m not a real boxer. You have to believe in yourself. Don’t let anyone detract you from your goals. 3 years in and I am just getting started. 22 days to The Truth. pic.twitter.com/5CSrsOHUSv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 3, 2023

“I will knock him out, I will embarrass him, I will put him to sleep. I’m the best in the world. I’m the best boxer in the world. I, Jake Paul will knockout, defeat, and embarrass Tommy Fury, February 26 live in Saudi Arabia,” Paul said in the video.

Jake Paul also didn’t stop there as in the caption of the video; he also took a shot at the critics who refuse to say he’s a real boxer.

“I will knock him out. And then they will still say I’m not a real boxer. You have to believe in yourself. Don’t let anyone detract you from your goals. 3 years in and I am just getting started. 22 days to The Truth,” Paul wrote.

If Paul does get KO Fury as he says, it would be hard to deny him as a legit boxer. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is a perfect 6-0 as a pro and is coming off a decision win over former UFC champ, Anderson Silva. Prior to that, he had back-to-back wins over another former UFC champ, Tyron Woodley, with the second win coming by KO. He also has knockout victories over Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his pro boxing debut.

