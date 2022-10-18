Dana White announces Alex Volkanovksi will fight for the UFC lightweight title next and that the winner of Yan vs. O’Malley will receive next bantamweight title shot

UFC President Dana White says Alexander Volkanovski will be getting the next shot at the UFC lightweight title.

In the main event of UFC 280, the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs as Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev in a very intriguing matchup. Also on the pay-per-view card is a lightweight scrap between Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot with many thinking the winner would get the next title shot. However, Dana White revealed to Barstool Sports on Monday that Volkanovski will get the next crack at 155lbs gold.

On paper, it does make sense for Alexander Volkanovski to get the next title shot as he is serving as the backup fighter for the main event. It would also be a massive fight regardless of who wins between Oliveira and Makhachev, a bout against Volkanovski would be big as it allows Volkanovski to try and become a champ-champ.

The other news Dana White revealed in the interview with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports is the fact the winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley gets the bantamweight title shot. Many already assumed that was the case, as even ‘Suga’ came out and said he would be getting the next title shot with a win.

“I was trying to be humble, but you’re absolutely right. I f****** beat Petr, I’m going to be the champ, I’m going to fight for the belt,” O’Malley told Michael Bisping on Bisping’s YouTube channel. “That’s what everyone wants. The UFC needs a champion like me. So yeah, you’re 100 percent right. I go out there and starch Petr, he face plants on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, on a massive card, you’re pretty accurate in saying I’ll get the title shot. Especially with Aljo and T.J. being on that card.”

Are you surprised to see Dana White reveal Alexander Volkanovski and the winner of Yan-O’Malley will get the next title shots?

