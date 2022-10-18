What’s next for Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo after UFC Vegas 62?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 62, a top-six women’s flyweight bout headlined the card as Alexa Grasso took on Viviane Araujo.

Grasso entered the fight undefeated at flyweight after moving up in 2020 with a decision win over Ji Yeon Kim. The Mexican then beat Maycee Barber by decision and followed it up with a submission win over Joanne Wood to earn her first UFC main event. Meanwhile, Araujo returned to the win column last time with a win over Andrea Lee and was 5-2 in the UFC entering the scrap.

In the end, Grasso won a decision to remain undefeated at flyweight. Now, after the fight, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the UFC Vegas 62 main event.

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso has proved she is a legit title contender at women’s flyweight – even if many already considered her one before the fight. This scrap was an opportunity for Grasso to go five rounds and prove she has the cardio for that as she’s knocking on the door of a title shot.

Although Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t have a clear-cut next contender, Grasso will likely need one more win and that should be facing the winner of Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot at UFC 280. It seems like Shevchenko will rematch Taila Santos which allows this number-one contender fight to happen sometime in the first quarter of 2023.

Viviane Araujo

Viviane Araujo came up short once again as she got a step-up in competition and is now 1-2 in her last three. The loss was a competitive one, however, and shows she still belongs in the top-10 but will need to string together a win or two before getting another crack at someone in the top-five.

When Araujo returns to the Octagon a logical next matchup is against the winner of Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz on November 19. The timeline should work, that the winner of Araujo vs. Maia-Moroz winner gets a big win and can start looking ahead in the ranks.

Who do you think should be next for Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo after UFC Vegas 62?

