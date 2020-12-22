Dana White and UFC release video response to those critical of the promotion holding events during pandemic

Dana White has seemingly never been a fan of the media. But in 2020, the heat intensified for the UFC boss and that was on full display in a video he released Monday.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the world shut down, including the UFC’s operations, it left many wondering when things would start back up. For White and company, he never wanted to stop in the first place and was, in turn, met with backlash by many for his potential recklessness.

In the end, White and the UFC made it through the calendar year by still putting on shows week after week after a small hiatus. But that didn’t come without several of 2020’s events seeing fights aplenty canceled and fighters shuffled around due to the effects of the Coronavirus. And in the worst of cases, some even lost their lives such as UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap. Just this month, the UFC decided to crack down on their travel guidelines for Las Vegas events which previously were not in effect.

To commemorate the historic year of 2020, Dana White took to Twitter to release a video that he’d been working on for months as he told Mike Swick in an interview from earlier this year. The video was also posted by the UFC’s official social accounts.

As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don't let these people that don't matter tell you how to live your life. pic.twitter.com/HPMbtojjJx — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

“As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem!” Dana White shared along with the video. “So, cut through all the bullshit, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life.

“It’s up to YOU to take care of your business, your family, your employees, and those you care about!!! #kickassin2021”

To kick off 2021, the UFC will return on January 16. The event will be headlined by former featherweight champion Max Holloway as he takes on Calvin Kattar.

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 12/21/2020.