Video | Nate Diaz releases new training footage with Nick Diaz from 2020 quarantine

Ahead of his return to the UFC Octagon in 2021, Nate Diaz released new training footage with his brother Nick Diaz from the 2020 quarantine.

Neither Diaz brother fought at all in 2020, but they haven’t been wasting their time. In a video posted to the official Nate Diaz YouTube channel, the welterweight superstar shared a video of him training with his brother Nick during the 2020 quarantine. Both men look to be in fantastic shape during the video as they each gear up for a big comeback in 2021.

Nate Diaz has not fought since November 2019 when he lost via TKO (doctor stoppage) to Jorge Masvidal in a BMF title fight at UFC 244. There were whispers of a rematch between Diaz and Masvidal but that ship has likely sailed for the time being. After missing a whole year of action, 2021 could be a big year for Nate Diaz. A trilogy fight with Conor McGregor is always a possibility and there are plenty of other exciting matchups for him. Diaz was most recently seen talking some smack to Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Twitter.

As for his brother Nick Diaz, the UFC legend recently announced that he has been training and is gearing up to make his long-awaited comeback in 2021. Diaz has not fought since UFC 183 in January 2015, where he lost a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva. The older Diaz brother has dealt with numerous issues outside the Octagon which have delayed his return to the cage, but he says he’s ready to fight again in the new year. Even though Diaz hasn’t fought in over five years, he is still one of the biggest names in MMA. He looks to be in great shape as always in the video as he used the 2020 quarantine to his advantage.

Who do you want Nate Diack and Nick Diaz to fight in the Octagon in 2021?